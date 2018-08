BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Friday that if people want to see a good outcome for China-U.S. trade talks then they should work in earnest.

FILE PHOTO: A worker places U.S. and China flags near the Forbidden City ahead of a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to Beijing, in Beijing, China November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.