BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday it hoped that trade talks with the United States can produce a good outcome.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags are set up for a meeting during a visit by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao at China's Ministry of Transport in Beijing, China April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.