U.S. and Chinese flags are seen in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Monday that the Chinese and U.S. presidents instructed their economic teams to work towards removing all tariffs, following a meeting in Argentina where the two leaders agreed to a truce in their trade war.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.