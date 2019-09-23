U.S.-China trade talks will resume in two weeks: Mnuchin

FILE PHOTO: Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin answers questions from the press after an interview on CNBC on the North Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday that he and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer would meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He for trade talks in two weeks.

“It’s actually, I think, it’s not next week, but the following week we’ll be having those talks,” Mnuchin said in an interview with Fox Business Network, adding that the two country’s negotiators had made some progress in easing their trade tensions in last week’s deputy-level meetings.

Earlier on Monday Mnuchin had told reporters at the United Nations General Assembly that the trade talks would resume next week.