Money News
July 15, 2019 / 6:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S., Chinese officials to discuss trade in phone call this week - Mnuchin

1 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin gives a briefing on cryptocurrency at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday told reporters he expects to have another telephone call with Chinese officials this week as part of resumed discussions about a trade agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping last month agreed to another truce in the year-long trade spat between the world’s two largest economies.

Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer followed up with a phone call with Chinese trade officials last week, but no details have been released about an expected in-person meeting. “To the extent that we make significant progress, I think there’s a good chance we’ll go there later,” Mnuchin told reporters at the White House.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below