U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin says Trump to lead China trade talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will lead trade negotiations with China along with several of his Cabinet officials, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview with CNBC on Monday.

Mnuchin also said the weekend trade truce between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping was a breakthrough moment between the two countries, with a clear commitment from China that there would be a “real agreement” that addresses U.S. concerns.

