China's Premier Li says unilateral trade actions will not resolve problems

TIANJIN, China (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday that multi-lateralism should be upheld, and that unilateral trade actions will not solve any problems.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks at the China-EU Business Roundtable held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Monday, July 16, 2018. Ng Han Guan/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

The trend of globalisation is unstoppable, even though there are flaws in the process, and the basic principle of free trade should be maintained, Li said in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Tianjin.

China’s process of opening up will only quicken, Li said.

China and the United States plunged deeper into a trade war on Tuesday after Beijing added $60 billion of U.S. products to its import tariff list in retaliation for President Donald Trump’s planned levies on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.