FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
September 18, 2018 / 7:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

China says has no choice but to retaliate against latest U.S. tariffs

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has no choice but to retaliate against the latest U.S. tariffs and hopes the United States would correct its behavior, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday in a statement, without specifying what actions it will take.

A container ship sails into Hong Kong, China July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

U.S. President Donald Trump escalated the trade war with Beijing on Monday, imposing 10 percent tariffs on about $200 billion worth of imports, in a move one senior Chinese regulator said “poisoned” the atmosphere for negotiations.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.