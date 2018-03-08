U.S. Commerce secretary says broad tariffs needed to counteract China transshipment

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday broad steel and aluminum tariffs were needed to counteract China’s transshipment of products through third countries.

In an interview with CNBC following President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement, Ross said: “China has been very clever at transshipping products through other countries and dislodging domestic demand in other countries, which causes their producers to dump on us.”

“So the reason we have to go on a broader basis is to deal with the problems of transshipment and the problems of displacement,” he said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)