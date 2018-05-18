China drops anti-dumping probe of U.S. sorghum imports

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Commerce Ministry said on Friday it was halting its anti-dumping investigation into imports of sorghum from the United States, saying measures it imposed would affect consumers and were not in line with the public interest.

FILE PHOTO: A field of sorghum (milo) grain is seen at a farm outside of Texhoma, Oklahoma, U.S., in this undated photo released to Reuters on April 3, 2018. Courtesy Jerod McDaniel/Handout via REUTERS

The move comes as Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is in Washington for talks aimed at resolving trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

China imposed hefty anti-dumping deposits on imports of U.S. sorghum in April.