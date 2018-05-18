FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 4:02 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

China drops anti-dumping probe of U.S. sorghum imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Commerce Ministry said on Friday it was halting its anti-dumping investigation into imports of sorghum from the United States, saying measures it imposed would affect consumers and were not in line with the public interest.

FILE PHOTO: A field of sorghum (milo) grain is seen at a farm outside of Texhoma, Oklahoma, U.S., in this undated photo released to Reuters on April 3, 2018. Courtesy Jerod McDaniel/Handout via REUTERS

The move comes as Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is in Washington for talks aimed at resolving trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

China imposed hefty anti-dumping deposits on imports of U.S. sorghum in April.

Reporting by Tony Munroe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.