20 days ago
China says it discussed with U.S. measures to cut steel output capacity
#Economic News
July 20, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 20 days ago

China says it discussed with U.S. measures to cut steel output capacity

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Stacks of rebar await delivery at Shanxi Zhongsheng Iron and Steel in Fenyang, Shanxi Province, China, April 28, 2016.John Ruwitch/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senior Chinese and U.S. officials discussed cutting excess global steel production capacity and agreed to "active and effective" measures to address the issue, China's embassy in Washington said on Thursday, a day after high-level economic meetings in Washington.

"In this breakout session, the two sides focused their discussion on steel, aluminium and high-tech trade," the embassy said in a statement. "The two sides had in-depth discussion on cutting excess steel production capacity in the world and agreed to active and effective measures to jointly address this global issue."

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler

