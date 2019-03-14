Trump-Xi trade summit won't happen in March, Mnuchin says

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announces the Trump administration's economic sanctions against the Venezuelan state owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PdVSA) during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that a trade summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping would not happen at the end of March as had been previously suggested because there was still more work to do in U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Speaking to reporters after a U.S. Senate hearing, Mnuchin also said he was not concerned about U.S. banks’ exposure to Britain’s banking sector amid uncertainty over the country’s looming exit from the European Union because institutions on both sides of the Atlantic were healthy.