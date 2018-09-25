FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 3:16 AM / in 7 minutes

China says U.S. trade talks hard to proceed with knife at its neck

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Sino-U.S. trade talks have been difficult to proceed, with the United States putting a “knife to China’s neck”, Chinese vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen said on Tuesday.

China's Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen speaks at a news conference in Hanoi, Vietnam May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Hoang Dinh Nam/Pool/File Photo

When the talks can restart completely would depend on the “will” of the United States, Wang said at a press conference.

One cannot say that all previous trade discussions have been useless, but the United States has abandoned its mutual understanding with China, Wang said.

Reporting by Yawen Chen and Se Young Lee; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Eric Meijer

