China says U.S. trade talks hard to proceed with knife at its neck

BEIJING (Reuters) - Sino-U.S. trade talks have been difficult to proceed, with the United States putting a “knife to China’s neck”, Chinese vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen said on Tuesday.

China's Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen speaks at a news conference in Hanoi, Vietnam May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Hoang Dinh Nam/Pool/File Photo

When the talks can restart completely would depend on the “will” of the United States, Wang said at a press conference.

One cannot say that all previous trade discussions have been useless, but the United States has abandoned its mutual understanding with China, Wang said.