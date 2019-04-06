China, U.S. made 'new progress' in latest round of trade talks: China's CCTV

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are being loaded onto Xin Da Yang Zhou ship from Shanghai, China at Pier J at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach, California, U.S., April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Riha Jr./File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and the United States made “new progress” in the round of trade talks that wrapped up on Friday in Washington, China’s official CCTV broadcaster reported late on Saturday.

The two sides discussed draft agreement text on issues including technology transfer, protection of intellectual property rights, services, agriculture, the bilateral trade balance, and an implementation system, and will continue to talk on remaining issues, the state broadcaster reported.