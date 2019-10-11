Chinese delegation departs USTR building as U.S. trade talks conclude

FILE PHOTO: China's Vice Premier Liu He gestures to the media between U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (L) and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin before the two countries' trade negotiations in Washington, U.S., October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Chinese officials, led by Vice Premier Liu He, departed the U.S. Trade Representative’s office on Friday, signaling that two days of U.S.-China trade talks had concluded.

Liu is due to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in the White House at 2:45 p.m. EDT (1845 GMT).

It was unclear when Liu and the Chinese delegation would return to Beijing. A Chinese official told Reuters that there was concern that he would not be able to make the final Air China flight from Washington’s Dulles Airport to Beijing on Friday at 4:05 p.m. EDT.