Trump says he feels U.S.-China trade talks 'going to be very successful'

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 13, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday he was optimistic about resolving the U.S. trade dispute with China.

Speaking at a White House dinner, Trump noted that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who was attending the event, returned from trade talks in China two weeks ago.

“He just got back from China. We’ll let you know in about three or four weeks whether of not it was successful. ... But I have a feeling it’s going to be very successful,” Trump said.