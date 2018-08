WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lower-level trade talks between U.S. and Chinese officials will take place on August 22 and 23, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, offering financial markets hope that the globe’s two largest economies could end trade tensions.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags are set up for a meeting during a visit by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao at China's Ministry of Transport in Beijing, China April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Beijing announced earlier on Thursday the talks would take place in Washington later this month.