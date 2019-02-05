U.S.' Mnuchin, Lighthizer to hold talks next week in China - Dow Jones

FILE PHOTO: U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow and White House trade adviser Peter Navarro participate in a photo-op with China's Vice Premier Liu He, Chinese vice ministers and senior officials in the Diplomatic Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus in Washington, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer plan to hold trade talks in Beijing early next week, Dow Jones reported on Tuesday, citing an unidentified senior administration official.

China has agreed to widen trade discussions to include hacking, it said. Reuters was not able to immediately confirm the new round of talks.

The two sides met in Washington last week for high-level talks, with President Donald Trump saying he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to try to seal a comprehensive trade deal.

Trump, speaking at the White House last week during a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, said he was optimistic that the world’s two largest economies could reach “the biggest deal ever made.”

The Chinese trade delegation said in a statement that the talks had made “important progress,” China’s official Xinhua news agency reported.