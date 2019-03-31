China says it will continue to suspend additional tariffs on U.S. vehicles, auto parts

U.S. and Chinese flags are seen before Defense Secretary James Mattis welcomes Chinese Minister of National Defense Gen. Wei Fenghe to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state council said on Saturday that China will continue to suspend additional tariffs on U.S. vehicles and auto parts after April 1, in a goodwill gesture to the U.S. decision to delay tariff hikes on Chinese imports.

In December, China said it would temporarily suspend additional 25 percent tariffs on U.S.-made vehicles and auto parts for three months, following a truce in a trade war between the world’s two largest economies.