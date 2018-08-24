FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2018 / 9:28 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Factbox: China's proposed list of tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. goods

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - China unveiled a proposal on Aug 3 for a list of retaliatory tariffs on $60 billion of goods it imports from the United States, ranging from liquefied natural gas to certain types of aircraft.

FILE PHOTO: A security agent takes his position as U.S. and China's flags flutter over the Forbidden City ahead of the visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to Beijing, China November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

Please use the following link to see China's full list of proposed items: bit.ly/2PtkoIV

Ranging from 5 percent to 25 percent, the tariffs would be applied to 5,207 products. U.S. actions will determine whether China implements the tariffs, Beijing says.

The U.S. administration on Aug 1 proposed a higher 25 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods compared with a previously proposed 10 percent.

Ryan Woo in BEIJING: Editing by Neil Fullick

