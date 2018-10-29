FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2018 / 7:52 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

U.S. plans more China tariffs if Trump-Xi meeting fails - Bloomberg

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro, Illinois, U.S., October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Al Drago

(Reuters) - The United States is preparing to announce tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports by early December if talks next month between presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping fail to ease the trade war, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The list would apply to imports from China that aren’t already covered by previous rounds of tariffs, which may be $257 billion using last year’s import figures, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Though final decisions have not been made, U.S. officials are preparing for such a scenario in case a planned Trump-Xi meeting yields no progress on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires in November, according to the report.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
