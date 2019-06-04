China warns tourists, companies about risks in U.S.: state media

U.S. and Chinese flags are seen in front of a U.S. dollar banknote featuring American founding father Benjamin Franklin and a China's yuan banknote featuring late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong in this illustration picture taken May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Illustration/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry has warned companies operating in the United States they could face harassment from U.S. law enforcement agencies, state media reported on Tuesday.

The tourism ministry also warned Chinese tourists of potential threats such as robbery and gun violence while visiting the United States, state media said.

They are the latest warnings issued by Beijing amid a bitter trade war and other tension between the two countries.