December 3, 2018 / 1:18 PM / in an hour

Trump calls trade truce with China a big step forward

U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) attend a meeting during the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said U.S.-China relations had taken a big step forward over the weekend after he and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to hold off on new tariffs, and urged Beijing to finalize a trade deal with Washington.

“My meeting in Argentina with President Xi of China was an extraordinary one. Relations with China have taken a BIG leap forward! Very good things will happen. We are dealing from great strength, but China likewise has much to gain if and when a deal is completed. Level the field!” Trump tweeted.

