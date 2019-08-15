Trump says any trade deal with China must be on 'our terms': radio interview

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Shell Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex in Monaco, Pennsylvania, U.S. August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Any trade deal the United States makes with China must be on U.S. terms, Donald Trump said on Thursday, as Beijing prepared to take countermeasures in response to the Republican U.S. president’s latest tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese imports.

“China, frankly, would love to make a deal, and it’s got to be a deal on proper terms. It’s got to be a deal, frankly, on our terms. Otherwise, what’s the purpose?” Trump said in an interview on New Hampshire radio station WGIR.