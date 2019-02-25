Trump says he plans summit with China to sign trade deal

U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a working dinner after the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would hold a summit with China to sign any final trade deal, a day after signaling that he planned to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to conclude an agreement.

However, Trump also told a group of U.S. governors at the White House that while a U.S.-China trade pact could happen very soon, it also might not happen at all.

On Sunday, Trump said he would delay an increase in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods thanks to “productive” trade talks. Assuming additional progress was made on both sides, Trump said he planned to meet with Xi at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

World markets rose on Monday after Trump’s announcement of the delay, feeding investors’ hopes that the trade war between the world’s two biggest economies could soon see a resolution.