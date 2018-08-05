Trump says tariffs are working, U.S. and China are talking

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that his strategy of placing steep tariffs on imports of goods from China is “working far better than anyone ever anticipated,” and that Beijing was talking to the United States about trade.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a Make America Great Again rally in Olentangy Orange High School in Lewis Center, OH, U.S., August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“Tariffs are working far better than anyone ever anticipated,” Trump wrote on Twitter, citing losses in China’s stock market as he predicted the U.S. market could “go up dramatically” once trade deals were renegotiated.