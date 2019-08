FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday a meeting on trade between U.S. and Chinese officials set for September was still scheduled.

Speaking to reporters before departing the White House, Trump also said U.S. officials are currently having conversations with their Chinese counterparts on trade.