Trump says U.S. may make a trade deal with China at some point

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday left the door open for China to negotiate an end to the trade war between Washington and Beijing, a day after imposing new tariffs on nearly $200 billion Chinese imports and threatening more if China retaliates.

Speaking to reporters during a visit with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Trump said that the United States may make a deal at some point with China and that his country is always open to talking.

“We’re having a tremendous impact on China. We’re doing a very good job with China,” he said before reiterating his threat to add tariffs to $267 billion of Chinese goods if Bejining retaliates.

China hit back on Tuesday with levies on about $60 billion of U.S. imports.

“China wants to come over and talk. And we are always open to talking. But we have to do something,” he added.

Slideshow (2 Images)