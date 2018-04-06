Trump says U.S. treated unfairly vs China at WTO: tweet

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump blasted the World Trade Organization on Thursday, saying the international trade body was “unfair” to the United States while giving China “tremendous perks and advantages,” but he offered no evidence or examples to back up his claim.

U.S. President Donald Trump walks as he returns to the White House after a trip to Lewisburg, West Virginia, in Washington D.C., U.S., April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“China, which is a great economic power, is considered a Developing Nation within the World Trade Organization. They therefore get tremendous perks and advantages, especially over the U.S. Does anybody think this is fair. We were badly represented. The WTO is unfair to U.S.,” Trump wrote on Twitter.