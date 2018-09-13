FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 2:50 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Trump says U.S. 'under no pressure' to make China trade deal

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said the United States was under no pressure to make a trade deal with China, one day after his top economic adviser said the administration had invited Chinese officials to restart talks.

U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands after making joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

“We are under no pressure to make a deal with China, they are under pressure to make a deal with us. Our markets are surging, theirs are collapsing. We will soon be taking in Billions in Tariffs & making products at home. If we meet, we meet?” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

