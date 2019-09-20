Trump: U.S. making a lot of progress with China

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters while meeting with Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday the United States is making a lot of progress with China, as two of the world’s biggest economies work toward resolving their protracted trade dispute.

Trump, speaking at the Oval Office, said the United States is taking in billions from tariffs imposed on Chinese imports, and the total would soon reach $100 billion.

“I will say this: we’re making a lot of progress with China,” Trump said.