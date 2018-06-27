FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 12:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump urges quick legislation for strengthened security review process for technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump urged Congress on Wednesday to send him as soon as possible legislation enhancing the security review process for technology that guards against threats to national security.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a posthumous Medal of Honor ceremony for the late U.S. Army 1st Lt. Garlin Conner (1919-1998), for his "acts of gallantry and intrepidity" in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst 

“This legislation, the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act (FIRRMA), will enhance our ability to protect the United States from new and evolving threats posed by foreign investment while also sustaining the strong, open investment environment to which our country is committed and which benefits our economy and our people,” he said in a statement.  

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Steve Oerlofsky

