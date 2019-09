U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for Baltimore, Maryland from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington U.S., September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday he would consider an interim trade deal with China - a step he said he has seen discussed by analysts - but said he would rather reach a larger agreement on the issues.