U.S., China made 'some progress' on structural issues in trade talks -U.S. Chamber

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States and China made “some progress” in addressing differences over intellectual property rights and market access issues, but still have gaps in other structural issues, U.S. Chamber of Commerce officials briefed on the trade talks said on Thursday.

“What we’re really seeing right now is a focus around piracy and criminalisation of certain IP activity. We’re not even really seeing clarity around trade secrets,” said Myron Brilliant, head of international affairs at the business group.

China had not brought forward any ideas on how to address U.S. concerns over forced technology transfer, digital trade issues and industrial subsidization in talks in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday, Brilliant said.