White House says U.S. discussed economic fairness in China trade talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and China concluded two days of discussions on trade on Thursday and discussed “how to achieve fairness, balance, and reciprocity in the economic relationship, including by addressing structural issues in China,” the White House said.

Members of Chinese Commerce Vice Minister Wang Shouwen’s delegation wait to be admitted into the U.S. Treasury Department for trade talks with members of the Trump administration in Washington, DC, U.S., August 23. 2018. REUTERS/David Lawder

“We appreciated the Chinese delegation coming to the United States to participate in these meetings. The U.S. delegation will be briefing their principals on the discussions,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said in a statement.