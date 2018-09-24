China to issue white paper on U.S. trade frictions - Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state council will publish a white paper on the ongoing bilateral trade frictions with the United States, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers, including one labelled "China Shipping," are stacked at the Paul W. Conley Container Terminal in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

The report said the white paper, which will be published at 1 p.m. local time (0500 GMT), will contain “facts and China’s position” on the trade frictions without elaborating further. The latest U.S. and Chinese tariffs on each other’s goods took effect at 0401 GMT.