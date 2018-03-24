FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 24, 2018 / 10:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

China expresses regret at U.S. move to file WTO challenge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Saturday that China expressed regret at the United States for filing a challenge at the World Trade Organization, adding that it has always respected WTO rules.

The office of the U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Friday that the USTR had filed a request for consultations with China at the WTO to address “discriminatory technology licensing agreements”.

China has been consistent in highly valuing the protection of intellectual property, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

China has taken strong measures to protect the legal rights and interests of both domestic and foreign owners of intellectual property, the ministry said.

Reporting by Ryan Woo and Hallie Gu; editing by Richard Pullin

