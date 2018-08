HONG KONG (Reuters) - China has filed a complaint to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) against tariffs slapped by the United States on $16 billion worth of Chinese goods, China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags are set up for a meeting during a visit by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao at China's Ministry of Transport in Beijing, China April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

The two countries have imposed tit-for-tat tariffs on a combined $100 billion of products since early July, with more in the pipeline.