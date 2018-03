WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Unites States is expected to sue China at the World Trade Organization over alleged trade law violations as part of its planned trade announcement later on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person with knowledge of the plans.

Flags of U.S. and China are placed for a meeting between Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and China's Minister of Agriculture Han Changfu at the Ministry of Agriculture in Beijing, China June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

Planned U.S. tariffs on China could also hit $50 billion of Chinese imports, the Journal said, citing the individual.