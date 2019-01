Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during an event to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the "Message to Compatriots in Taiwan" at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China January 2, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China trade negotiators are proposing a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump in China next month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday citing unnamed sources.

Trump, in a tweet earlier on Thursday, said no trade deal would be final until he met with Xi “in the near future.”