U.S. reaches deal with China's ZTE - Commerce Secretary

(Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday Washington had reached a deal with ZTE Corp that would lift a ban on buying from U.S. suppliers, allowing China’s No. 2 telecommunications equipment maker to get back into business.

FILE PHOTO - Visitors pass in front of the Chinese telecoms equipment group ZTE Corp booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Picture

The deal involves ZTE changing its board and management within 30 days and paying a $1 billion fine and putting $400 million in escrow, among other conditions, Ross told CNBC, adding that he did not think the arrangement would have any effect on tariff talks with China.