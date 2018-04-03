FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 3:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

China formally notifies the WTO of retaliatory tariffs against U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - China has notified the World Trade Organization it is imposing $611.5 million worth of retaliatory tariffs on $2.75 billion worth of U.S. imports including pork, nuts and ethanol in response to U.S. duties on aluminium and steel, a WTO document showed.

Nuts are seen being prepared for shipment at the Mariani Nut Company in Winters, California, U.S. April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

The document, dated last Thursday but posted only after the Easter public holidays, came after China said late on Sunday it has increased tariffs by up to 25 percent on 128 U.S. products, escalating a dispute between the world’s biggest economies.

China has fulfilled its legal duty to notify the WTO and other member states of its retaliatory measures.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Adrian Croft

