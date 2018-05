BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that as long as the United States is sincere, both sides can have constructive trade talks.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands after making joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a regular news briefing ahead of a visit to Beijing this week by senior U.S. officials to discuss trade.