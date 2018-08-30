FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2018 / 7:25 AM / in 6 minutes

China says trade issues with U.S. can only be resolved through talks as equals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday that trade issues with the United States can only be resolved through talks as equals, adding that China will stick to the steady opening of its economy regardless of U.S. actions.

Chinese officials prepare the flags for the China-U.S. bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files

The United States and China had constructive talks about current trade issues, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters at a regular briefing, referring to vice minister Wang Shouwen’s visit to Washington last week.

Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Darren Schuettler

