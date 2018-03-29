FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2018 / 3:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China says U.S. approach on trade sets bad precedent, may trigger domino effect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday the U.S. approach on trade sets a bad precedent that could trigger a domino effect and the United States must stop its wrong actions and withdraw from its unilateralism.

The U.S. trade measures on China were typical trade protectionism and reflected a Cold War attitude, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a regular briefing. A U.S. 301 probe on China was a blatant violation of World Trade Organization rules, Gao said.

China hoped the United States could take measures and resolve the conflicts through dialogue and hoped trade relations between the two countries could return to normal, Gao said.

He said China would take all possible steps to protect its interests and was confident in its ability to counter any trade and investment protectionism.

Reporting by Yawen Chen and Se Young Lee; Editing by Paul Tait

