China says vice premier will hold trade talks tonight with senior U.S. officials

An attendant serves tea for Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday that Vice Premier Liu He will hold trade talks later tonight with U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The talks are expected to last for a full day on Friday, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters at a regular briefing.

Gao said both sides have achieved some progress during previous phone calls, but there remains much work to do.