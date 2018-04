BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that President Xi Jinping’s pledge to further open the country’s economy and lower import tariffs on certain products were unrelated to China-U.S. trade tensions.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at an annual meeting of the Boao Forum for Asia in Boao, in the southern Chinese province of Hainan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 10, 2018. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a daily news briefing, adding that China’s opening up ran to its own timetable and cannot be influenced by outside forces.