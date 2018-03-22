FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 9:36 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

China 'would fight to the end' in any U.S.-launched trade war: embassy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China is “strongly disappointed” in U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to launch trade sanctions against Beijing but will not recoil from a trade war with the United States, the Chinese embassy in Washington said on Thursday.

Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port, part of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, in Shanghai, China March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

“If a trade war were initiated by the U.S., China would fight to the end to defend its own legitimate interests with all necessary measures,” the embassy said in a statement.

Trump announced a consultation period for up to $60 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods and directed the U.S. Treasury Department to develop U.S. investment restrictions on China.

Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Grant McCool

