China's Wang says response to U.S. trade measures necessary, legitimate

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Saturday the response by Beijing to U.S. trade measures were necessary and legitimate, a day after announcing retaliatory tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags are set up for a signing ceremony during a visit by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao at China's Ministry of Transport in Beijing, China April 27, 2018. Picture taken April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Speaking on the sidelines of a Southeast Asian conference also attended by the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Wang also said the United States was putting military pressure on countries in the region, including China.