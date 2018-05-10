China's won't change stance on trade talks with U.S. - China commerce ministry

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s stance in the ongoing bilateral trade negotiations with the United States will not change, China’s commerce ministry spokesman said on Thursday, even as a top Beijing official is expected to visit Washington soon for next round of talks.

Chinese and U.S. flags are set up for a signing ceremony during a visit by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao at China's Ministry of Transport in Beijing, China April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

Commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said during a regular briefing U.S. and China are currently in communication to prepare for the next round of discussions. A U.S. trade delegation visited Beijing last week for talks but left without significant progress in efforts to resolve an escalating trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies.

China on Wednesday confirmed that Vice Premier Liu He will visit the U.S. to discuss trade at an appropriate time.